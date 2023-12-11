ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A University of Rochester student was arrested during what the university called an “unauthorized gathering” by the group Students for Justice in Palestine.

The group held the event Monday at Wilson Commons on the U of R’s River Campus. According to university officials, participating students were warned multiple times about the “possible consequences around unauthorized gatherings.”

The university did not elaborate on the nature of the gathering, but it did say participants were told to leave or face disciplinary actions. Those who did not leave, the university said, could be referred to the office of the dean of students and the student conduct process, and could face probation, suspension, or expulsion.

The university said one student struck a U of R Department of Public Safety officer during the event. That student was arrested.

Rochester police officers were called to assist as the event moved from Wilson Commons to the DPS headquarters, the university said. All participants left around 2:00 p.m.