ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we near the 500th day of war in Ukraine, a local foreign exchange student finds himself in a unique situation. He’s unable to go back home. Mykola Prokhorenko, or Nick to his American friends, came to America back in 2021 as a foreign exchange student and has remained here since the war broke out. Now he’s ready for college, however, he needs a little help getting there.

Nick if from Shostka in North Ukraine, near the border of Belarus and Russia. He joined Geneseo School District in 2021 through the school-affiliated exchange program. But as the war began, he remained there for an extra year. A year and a half later, the war is still raging on and Nick’s parents who are still in Ukraine, have decided it’s best he stays in America. He has been accepted to RIT in the fall, with the school agreeing to pay for his tuition. All he needs now is money to pay for room and board, food, and other necessities.

Nick says it’s been difficult being away from his family, but he knows it’s what needs to happen right now.

“It’s definitely tough, that I can say for sure. Not seeing family, not seeing parents, friends, for like two years is definitely tough – especially when I was a little bit younger… But, if we can somehow help you get better in this situation and somehow help you on your way, plus it will be helpful for us in the future, like that’s what we need to do.”

If you’d like to help pay for Nick’s college necessities, you can visit his Go Fund Me page.

Tomorrow Roc Maidan is also marching in the 4th of July parade, reminding folks of the aid they’re providing to Ukraine.