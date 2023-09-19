ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the UAW in Rochester gathered to support the strike rally Tuesday. This is in an effort to get economic justice for its members against the Detroit Three.

Workers expressed they want what’s fair which includes new contracts with increased wages.

Dan Maloney, President of the UAW local 1097 says they’re demanding the automakers give them back what was taken.

“We took that $10 an hour pay cut, we want that back. They pretty much stole our pensions so these profits are coming off the backs of our workers so we’re demanding to restore those pensions post retirement healthcare and give us a decent middle class wage that we earn,” says Maloney.

He also shares that the pay cuts not only hurt the workers and their families but also local consumers. “The total cost of a vehicle is attributable to UAW. Wages and benefits is under 5%. There’s 95% of that vehicle being built. That is engineering, materials, CEO pay, and Wall street stock buybacks. Them are the biggest cost drivers of those vehicles,” he says.

Sergeant at arms and team leader Tohmas Robinson says enough is enough.“The corporate greed has got to go because without us the workers, they would not make the money that they make,” says Robinson.

The rally held Tuesday night was to show support for the workers in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri who walked out after the contract expired last Friday at Midnight. While the workers here have not been told to walk out yet—they say they will be ready if it comes to that.

When asked exactly how long they are willing to fight for this, one union worker says one day longer and one day stronger than the companies.

Union leaders say they will add more workers to the strike if a deal is not reached this Friday.