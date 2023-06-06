ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Two men were killed and another hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in the Town of Sodus on Monday morning.

Law enforcement responded to the intersection of State Route 104 and Ridge Road just after 10:00 a.m. for a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collision.

State police say the pickup truck was traveling north on Ridge Road when it failed to stop at the red light and was struck by the tractor-trailer.

The driver and the passenger of the pickup truck were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the victims as John M. Crane, age 59, of Williamson, NY, and John L. Crane, age 37, of Sodus, NY.

The tractor-trailer driver, 58-year-old John F. Mikac of Buffalo, NY, was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which they say is ongoing at this time.