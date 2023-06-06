JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men were killed in a small plane crash Tuesday afternoon shortly after their Cirrus SR-22T took off from the Jamestown Airport, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said.

Names of the victims have not yet been released. They had refueled at the Jamestown airport before taking off for Waterloo, Ontario at 1:41 p.m. Quattrone said the crash happened at 1:52 p.m.

The plane came down in a wooded area within the airport grounds. Quattrone said several fire and police departments battled an “intense” blaze, noting the plane presumably had a full tank of gas in its 92-gallon engine.

The plane had flown from Oshawa, Ontario to Erie, Pa. and Erie to Jamestown earlier in the day. The airport was closed to all air traffic at 3:30 p.m. but has since reopened.

Quattrone said the small plane was equipped with a parachute, which appeared to have been deployed before the crash.

The weather was sunny in Western New York on Tuesday. The region is dealing with some wildfire smoke blowing down from Quebec, but the skies appeared clear during the press conference. Quattrone said he didn’t believe the smoke contributed to the crash, but would defer to the forthcoming National Transportation Safety Board investigation for an official determination.