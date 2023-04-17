ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The trial for a Rochester man accused of participating in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol entered another week Monday.

Dominic Pezzola is charged with seditious conspiracy. Specifically he is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a stolen police shield. He’s on trial with several other members of the Proud Boys.

Prosecutors say Pezzola and the other defendants, “Did knowingly conspire…to oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power by force.” The group that stormed the Capitol attempted to stop President Biden from becoming president.

This week, the defense will continue to present evidence while defendant Zachary Rehl will continue to testify in his defense. Pezzola is also expected to testify in his own defense.

It’s anticipated the jury will start deliberating by the end of the week.