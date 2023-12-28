WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After nearly two dozen geese were found dead in Charles E. Sexton Memorial Park in Webster, there are still questions left to answer as the results of testing for Avian Flu by the NYSDEC are still pending. Whether or not the cause of death for these geese was Avian Flu or not, it has been a growing concern over the last few years.

“Avian influenza it’s been a problem in the US over the past few years, especially a certaining 2021. We’ve been seeing increased numbers”, said Dr. Christopher McKinney, the Attending Veterinarian at the Seneca Park Zoo.

In the last 30 days, over 400 confirmed cases have been found in wild birds across the country according to the USDA.

“So far [as of the 28 of December] we’ve removed 16 birds. I know there’s probably a couple more that have passed away in the last. I’ll say several hours so our park staff will come over and do another round here,” said Chris Bilow, the Parks and Recreation Commissioner for the Town of Webster.

The first birds were found on the 23 of December according to the NYSDEC, the Town of Webster first received calls about them on the 25 of December. In total nearly two dozen have been found so far. Regardless, according to Bilow and the DEC…

“The park is still very safe to use.”

Especially since the risk is low to humans. According to the CDC the last confirmed case of Avian Flu in a human in the United States was in April of 2022. In birds of course the risk is much higher according to Dr. McKinney.

“Anytime this comes up we take it very seriously. We have a bald eagle, a red tailed hawk, and two snowy owls. Penguins are also a species as prone to that.”

The Seneca Park Zoo is taking all precautions that they can, like keeping the penguins inside and installing more protection around the bird habitats. Along with precautions for the keepers entering and exiting the enclosures.

“[The keepers] have foot baths which are filled with a disinfectant that the keepers have to walk through before they go into any bird areas,” said Dr. McKinney. “We are keeping a very close eye on all the birds. The keepers report back any abnormal symptoms they see.”

But if any of the birds do become infected the outlook is poor unfortunately.

“There’s been a couple other zoos that have actually had outbreaks in the zoo and they’ve been able to save some of the infected birds, but the prognosis is very poor for a bird that develops this disease,” said Dr. McKinney.

If you encounter a dead bird or birds anywhere across the region, not just in Webster, you are encouraged to contact the NYSDEC office in Avon at (585) 226-5380 so they can keep track of these deaths and conduct testing as necessary to track any potential outbreaks of the Avian Flu.