Town of Penfield won’t raise taxes next year to help residents amid pandemic

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Good news for people living in Penfield: your taxes won’t be going up next year. Town supervisor Tony LaFountain said it took creativity to come up with a budget that wouldn’t raise taxes for residents. He said it was important to the town board to make it happen, especially this year because of what people have gone through with COVID-19.

“Passing on any additional taxes to our residents at this time considering some may have been furloughed, may have lost their job, been laid off and we just didn’t think that was the right thing to do,” he said.

He said a number of things came together to allow the taxes to stay the same.

“We had a number of positions that were empty that we elected not to fill for a period of time so we could at least cut back on some of our expenses. We did cut back in some of our expenses in DPW that’s a big area, that accounts for about 38% of our budget so we just elected to put off some maintenance.”

LaFountain said the town lost money during the pandemic too, specifically in sales tax. He said slowly but surely they’re trying to make some of that money back while also passing a budget that’s beneficial to residents.

“We want to continue to ramp up, very slowly, our recreational programs so we’ve been doing that socially distancing making sure people are safe,” LaFountain said. “We have included some additional equipment, some new snow plows for 2021 to make sure we’re keeping our fleet updated.”

He said the tentative $20.6 million budget was released online two weeks ago and the town is holding a public hearing Wednesday at 7 p.m. to answer any questions people have about it.