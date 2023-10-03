ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a series of mail and mailbox key thefts stretching back to January.

According to prosecutors, postal inspectors in Rochester were called Monday to check on a blue USPS collection box across from the Brighton Station Post Office. They were told the box had been opened.

On the way, investigators said they saw two people who matched descriptions of the robbery suspects, walking toward the Greece Post Office on Latta Road. Inspectors then found mail strewn around the ground near a Greece Post Office collection box.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the two collection box suspects were the same people seen on Latta Road.

Prosecutors said Postal Inspectors on a surveillance detail caught three people in the process of robbing three collection boxes at the Jefferson Road Post Office at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. They said Legend Terrance Davis, 20, and Nathan Romar Arnold, 23, fled on foot and were arrested. Blake Montel Crayon, 27, was also arrested, accused of driving a getaway car.

All three suspects have been charged with possession of a US Postal Service key and theft of mail. They face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.