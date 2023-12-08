ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A major breakthrough in sickle cell treatment — a disease that can cause a lifetime of severe pain and lead to organ failure.

Many of us know someone who is suffering or who unfortunately has died due to complications of sickle cell, and Friday’s news brought a renewed sense of hope — especially for those in the African American community who are primarily impacted by this disease.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that prevents red blood cells from carrying oxygen to the tissues of the body. It’s estimated that 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease. But this breakthrough treatment approved by the FDA is providing some new hope.

Earlier this year, News 8 spoke with a couple participating in a blood drive to help those who may suffer from diseases such as sickle cell.

Dr. Vernal Lee Harris and his wife Narseary Harris say they were unaware that they both were carrying the trait and came to that realization six months after having their first son.

“In fact, my mother was the one that initially brought it to my attention that she changed his diaper and the urine in the diaper looked almost like tea or coffee it was so, so dark,” Narseary said.

She says the symptoms grew worse with Paul, he suffered swollen hands and legs and cried from the pain.

Unaware of how prevalent the condition would be, they had another son, and to their dismay, Solomon too had the condition.

Paul lived to age 26. His brother Solomon passed at 33. The couple says the news that the FDA approved treatment for sickle cell using a gene editing tool is something they’ve been praying would come through for other children.

“To hear about this was just like, it was pretty amazing. I could hardly contain myself, I was like oh my gosh!,” Dr. Harris said. “For the workers, the doctors, the scientists, all of those who are saying we are not going to give up, I praise God there is hope.”

The couple says they are hopeful that the treatment is a success and affordable to all who need it.