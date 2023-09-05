ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – After getting approved by the FDA in March, Narcan is now available over-the-counter.

While the rollout hasn’t been seen in our area just yet, those in the medical field describe it as the next step in prevention efforts as Narcan can be accessed without a prescription.

“We do look at this like the next step. Everyone should carry Narcan or Naloxone on them right now,” said Julie Ritzler-Shelling, senior director of harm reduction and community prevention services for Trillium Health.

Locally, Narcan will be available for purchase in stores in the coming days and weeks. Pharmacists like Dave Seelman in Irondequoit are awaiting a shipment. Cost, he says, may be one area of concern.

“Right now, you can process it through as a prescription, it’ll be covered by the patient’s insurance. That helps to take away that big cost barrier for people. Depending what the price is for the over the counter product, it could go either way,” said Seelman.

Officials with Trillium Health continue to emphasize free Narcan throughout the greater Rochester area, and feel this advancement will help minimize the stigma behind the life-saving drug.

“We’re not just talking about drugs on the street and injection. We’re talking about prescription pain killers, prescriptions for the correct reason being prescribed where people can overdose on those. I think that we will still perpetuate the stigma-free message that you will never know when you could come across someone who might be in overdose. It really helps to be prepared because Narcan saves lives,” said Ritzler-Shelling.

As retailers wait on supply in our area, clinics like Trillium Health continue to offer Narcan as well as free Narcan training. More details can be found on their website.