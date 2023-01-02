WEBSTER, NY (WROC) — It’s a new year, and you know what that usually means: packed gyms with resolution holders eager to get back in shape. Yet, it seems like, after a bit, those numbers seem to drop off and folks end up severing ties with their goals.

“It’s been busy all day. It’s been packed in the club,” said Todd Levine of Gold’s Gym in Webster.

He said at the start of every new year, usually there’s a spike in memberships with people motivated to shape up.

“We expect that to mostly continue throughout the first quarter,” said Levine.

After that, things can dip off. Levine says the key to sticking with your new year’s goals is to set short-term expectations. Also, try to have a partner or group.

“Team training, group exercise, group cycling. So, I think having a partner or having a group full of people kind of keeps you accountable,” he said.

Or rely on your family to keep you in check, like father and son, Dave and Parker.

“We’ve been working out together for a while now,” said Parker.

Their resolution for 2023 is to start tracking their fitness progress more and keep each other in check.

“Consistently and frequently, so hopefully we can see the results go up throughout the year,: said Dave.

Makayla said her brother got her in the gym groove almost a year ago. They worked out together– until she found a solo routine that worked for her.

“I kind of just had the mentality I’ve got to stick to it if I want to see results,” she said.

She said for a sedentary job like hers, movement is key for health.

“Honestly, it just really feels good mentally as much as it does physically,” said Makayla.

Levine said the past few years have seen a dip in memberships, but more recently, people have been coming back in normal, pre-pandemic numbers.”

“I think the average age of the gym goer is a little bit lower than it was before the pandemic, but things are starting to normalize,” said Levine.