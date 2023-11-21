ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester community is coming together this week to make sure people have a safe, and happy holiday. For many, that starts with a home-cooked meal.

Tuesday, folks with Danforth Company, based in Victor, spent hours assembling Thanksgiving food baskets and delivering them to local veterans and their families. It’s a tradition they’ve carried on for the past six years. The group donated nearly 20 baskets to local veterans this year.

West Herr Auto Dealership is also giving back this Thanksgiving season. They spent Monday handing out more than 25,000 non-perishable items to those in need.

It’s part of their annual food drive initiative which serves folks all across western New York. Anyone who donated was entered for a chance to win an autographed Josh Allen football.