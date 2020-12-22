Text scam targeting pistol permit holders in New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Clerk’s Office is warning pistol permit holders about a new scam carried out via text message.

According to an alert sent out Tuesday, multiple Monroe County residents reported receiving a text message about the status of their pistol permit applications. The message asks recipients to click a link and enter personal details. A similar warning was sent out by the DMV earlier this year.

The Monroe County Clerks Office says it will never send out text messages asking for personal information.

#ScamAlert If you do business with the Monroe County Clerk's Pistols Permit Dept., we will not text you. Remember to never share your personal information with an unknown party, that includes text messages. #ROC #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/3nvJlExKwJ — Jamie Romeo (@RomeohRomeo) December 22, 2020

“While we have had no breach to indicate this text phishing scam is specifically targeting residents working with the County Clerk’s Office, we know information technology can allow hackers to target potential victims in many ways,” Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo said in a statement issued Tuesday. “To any resident who conducts business with our Pistol Permit Department, we will not text you regarding your transaction. Please do not click any links in text messages and email if you do not know who the sender is.”