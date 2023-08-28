BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sabres and Bills owner Terry Pegula named himself president of the hockey team Monday and dissolved Pegula Sports & Entertainment, separating operations with the football team.

The change will allow each organization to focus on itself, Pegula said in a news release.

Terry’s wife Kim Pegula had been serving as team president of the Sabres before her cardiac arrest in June 2022, but more recently chief operating officer John Roth was the highest-ranking executive in the organization. General manager Kevyn Adams will continue to lead the hockey operations.

“We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations,” Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization. It is a great time to be a Buffalo sports fan and we have a tremendous amount of confidence that this restructuring will allow our businesses to continue to elevate with our teams.”

According to the Associated Press, it is unlikely to have much of an effect on the other three teams that are owned by PSE, which includes the NLL Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks, as well as the AHL Rochester Americans, due to them being operated as separate entities. The organization also owns Nashville-based music label Black River Entertainment and Deer Valley Trails in Regis Falls, N.Y. The company also owned ADPRO Sports, but sold it to Legends Global Merchandising in July.

This comes as the Bills are in the middle of building a new $1.7 billion stadium that is set to open in 2026. They are also in the beginning stages of planning renovations of KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo, which has not undergone any major renovations since it opened in 1996.

Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Sabres in 2011 and then bought the Bills in 2014 following the death of Ralph Wilson.

This is a developing story, check back for updates