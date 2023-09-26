ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a tentative deal reached after months of the Hollywood writers’ strike, actors and writers are getting ready for the possible return to work.

The strike called attention to key issues that those within the local arts scene feel still need to be heard, including fair compensation.

“A lot of times as actors it’s assumed we’ll want to just work for nothing, which is not the case. We do want to be paid for our art. You wouldn’t expect a computer programmer to not be paid for their work. You shouldn’t expect someone who’s going out and putting their whole well-being into a part. For eight shows a week, to not be compensated for that, so I think it’s helpful to draw attention to that,” said Brynn Tyszka, artistic director for Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester.

The writers’ strike has had ripple effects down to the local level. As Tyszka described, when Blackfriars Theatre went to release this season’s show schedule, some last minute changes had to be made.

“There are several reasons why, at any moment, you might have the rights pulled to a show. We actually had that happen to us the day we announced our season. We had to pull a really quick 180 and just decide what else would fit the season, and make it work. It all ended up okay,” said Tyszka.

Tyszka says if the strike were to continue, getting rights to perform shows could have been an issue for theatre communities across the country.

“As you look again through the strike, and writers thankfully not all pulling rights to their shows or still allowing their work to be done, that’s wonderful. And, it has helped us be able to thrive and continue on,” she said.

A spokesperson from the Rochester chapter of the IATSE union, or International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, says they were unaffected by the strike. They add the union benefitted from the extra labor over the summer through the various shows and events they support.

