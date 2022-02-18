ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Teddi Dance for Love fundraiser is back in-person for it’s 40th anniversary.

If you’re unfamiliar: students at St John Fisher College host a 24-hour dance marathon, all to support children with cancer.

How did it all start, and who’s Teddi?

43 years ago, Gary Mervis of Rochester was brainstorming ways to help his daughter Teddi cope with cancer.

He started Camp Good Days, a local community for children with cancer to meet and enjoy each others company.

“Over these past 43 years, we’ve had over 50,000 campers from 22 different states, 36 different foreign countries

Shortly after the camp’s birth, Mervis connected with a St. John Fisher professor to help share Teddi’s story. That’s when the Teddi Dance was born.

Mervis says it’s a chance for students to have fun, and raise money for the camp so families can attend free of charge.

“Every time we do this dance it’s always very cold outside, but wherever we’re doing the dance at Fisher it’s always very warm inside because there’s a lot of love,” said Mervis.

Since last year’s fundraiser was virtual due to the pandemic, students are excited to be back at it Friday night in the St. John Fisher field house.

“Just have to make sure we’re wearing our masks at all times,” said Allie Klonowski, Vice Chair for the dance. “The kids from Camp Good Days are able to attend this year which is the best part.”

Liliana Rucci, chair for this year’s dance says 24 hours may be a long time to commit to – but it results in lifelong friendships and memories.

“It’s really incredible the people that Teddi brings together,” she said. “When you walk into that room you’re going to feel the love,” said Rucci.

Teddi may’ve lived a short life. But Gary says it’s a blessing, the number of lives she’s been touching for over 40 years.

“I know that she’s looking down from heaven,” he said. “When the dancers tonight call out her name tonight, as her old man I feel really, really good when that happens.”

The dance starts at 8 p.m. Friday night, running until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Over it’s course, the event has raised more than a million dollars for Camp Good Days.

If you’re interested in donating, just head over to this link.