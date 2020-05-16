Ted O’Brien moved to rehab after COVID-19 infection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former State Senator Ted O’Brien has been released from the hospital and moved to a rehab facility after falling victim to COVID-19 and spending weeks on a ventilator.

His wife, Sue, has been posting about his ordeal on social media.

Friday night, she posted a photo of the two of them together for the first time since late March.

“Getting to see him in person was the best feeling,” she wrote. “We didn’t have a lot of time, but we hugged, and I could hold his hand and tell him that leaving the hospital really meant that he had finally beaten the Covid.”

O’Brien, 63, ran regularly before contracting the virus and was admitted into Rochester General Hospital.

After serving in the State Senate, O’Brien picked up a job working for the NYS Attorney General’s office.