DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse struggles against Duke continued on Tuesday night, as the Orange fell to the Blue Devils 86-66 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

SU trailed by just two points at halftime, but Duke simply couldn’t miss in the second half. The Blue Devils shot 75% from the field after halftime, going eight-for-eight from behind the arc.

Syracuse has now dropped nine straight games to Duke, and 11 out of their last 12 in the all-time series.

Maliq Brown poured in a career-high 26 points for SU in the loss. Judah Mintz was the only other Syracuse player in double figures, finishing with 18 points and six assists.

As a team, SU finished 4-16 from three-point range. The Orange turned the ball over 17 times.

Duke’s Mark Mitchell was one of five Blue Devils in double figures, leading the way with 21 points (18 in the first half).

Syracuse drops to 10-4 overall (1-2 in the ACC). Duke improves to 10-3 (1-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action on January 10, at the JMA Wireless Dome against Boston College.