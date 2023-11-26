SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU football team has had to deal with a lot of adversity over the last two months of the season. From injuries, to seeing their head coach get fired before the final game, Syracuse still found a way on Saturday to become bowl eligible. SU edged Wake Forest 35-31, clinching a bowl game for the second straight season.

Syracuse would score on its first two drives of the game. SU senior quarterback Garrett Shrader got the scoring started in the first quarter, hooking up with Damien Alford on a 35-yard scoring strike. Shrader would add a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, helping the Orange to a 14-10 lead at halftime.

It would take SU just four plays on their first drive of the third quarter to find the end zone. Dan Villari connected with Damien Alford on a 47-yard pitch and catch, extending Syracuse lead to 21-10.

Garrett Shrader would toss two more touchdowns in the 4th quarter, propelling SU to the win. Jason Simmons Jr., would seal the win for the Orange, picking off a pass late in the 4th quarter.

For the seventh time this season, and fourth straight game LeQuint Allen rushed for over 100 yards. The sophomore running back finished with 144 yards on 32 carries, going over 1,000 yards this season.

Garrett Shrader racked up 219 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. As a team Syracuse had 468 yards of total offense.

The win improves Syracuse to 6-6 (2-6 in the ACC).

SU will find out where, and who they will be playing in a bowl game on Sunday, December 3rd.