SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In December 2022, the JMA Wireless Dome announced they would be installing new enhanced seating.

After about a year and a half, that new chairback seating will be installed throughout the entire venue during the summer of 2024, replacing all bleacher seating in the Dome.

According to Syracuse Athletics and the JMA Wireless Dome, the change in seating requires a new seat map, including changes to section, row and seat numbers.

This is due to the revised capacity for football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s lacrosse games.

This new seat map also includes two new premium spaces that will be offered in 2024 and beyond.

The first is the Sideline Club which will offer pre-game field access and private access to the Kuhn Gameday Lounge presented by Hidden Level.

The second is a new premium seat tied to Club 44 for both football and men’s basketball.

Both areas include padded orange chairbacks and all-inclusive food and enhanced beverage options. Currently, the construction of Miron Victory Court, a pedestrian plaza physically connecting the Barnes Center at the Arch to the JMA Wireless Dome, is being renovated.

“We are thrilled to share that the JMA Wireless Dome transformation project is moving ahead on time,” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack. “Renovations to ADA seating and suites already underway and the installation of the chairback seating and new premium seating areas set to be completed this summer. The new seats will improve fan comfort and accessibility. In anticipation of the new seating, we will begin the ticket sales and re-seat process for 2023-24 next month. The process will prioritize fan loyalty and fan experience.”

The $118 million transformation of the Dome, funded entirely by the University and private philanthropy, included a new fixed roof, the largest vertically hung scoreboard in college sports, the installation of air conditioning and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.

In September 2020, the first phase of renovations to the JMA was completed and just a few months ago the Dome officially installed 5G internet.

When will the re-seat plan process begin?

According to Syracuse Athletics, this reset process will start with the football season ticket renewal and purchase process on Feb. 1, 2024. Season tickets for the 2024 football season start at $99.

Current season ticket holders can expect to receive a message from the ‘Cuse Athletics Fund and JMA Dome Box Office with more information on how to purchase season tickets and seat selection instructions.

Fans will also have the option to pay in full or select a payment plan with both options to benefit a ticket holder’s Donor Rank.

The 2024 men’s and women’s basketball season ticket renewal and purchase process will begin on Feb. 20.

Men’s basketball season ticket holders will partake in a similar seat selection process as football ticket holders. Ticket holders for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball should purchase their season tickets and review their Donor Rank by May 1. Following this deadline, combined parking and seat selection for football and men’s basketball will begin on May 21 and July 9, respectively. Donor Rank includes ‘Cuse Athletics Fund annual membership level and priority points and is used to ensure that all benefits are allocated in a fair, equitable and consistent manner. It acknowledges fan investment in Syracuse University Athletics and balances both annual support through the annual membership level and loyalty and longevity through priority points. Donor Rank is used to assign and allocate benefits including parking, new/upgraded season tickets, seat relocation, premium seating, away game tickets, neutral site tickets, postseason tickets, hospitality access and more. All season ticket holders will earn five priority points for every year of season tickets for football and men’s basketball for up to 20 years for each sport. Syracuse Athletics

In preparation for the February on-sale dates, season ticket holders are encouraged to review the new pricing and seating maps for 2024.

In addition to revising the seat maps to accommodate the new chairbacks and renovations throughout the JMA Dome, pricing has been adjusted to reflect the upgraded experience and new inventory.

“The $99 season ticket for football and $200 season ticket for men’s basketball remain some of the lowest entry ticket levels in the ACC and are representative of the commitment to the Syracuse community to offer a family-friendly and accessible option,” stated Syracuse Athletics.

What does the timeline look like for season ticket holders?

February 1 Football season tickets on sale for current and prospective season ticket holders February 20 Men’s and women’s basketball season tickets on sale for current and prospective season ticket holders April 1 Student Pass on sale (four year and one year) May 1 Donor Rank Lock Date and priority season ticket deadline for football, and men’s and women’s basketball May 13 Football parking and seat selection timeslots sent to season ticket holders May 21-July 1 Football parking and seat selection process July 1 Men’s basketball parking and seat selection timeslots sent to season ticket holders July 9 – August 1 Men’s basketball parking and seat selection process August 6 Men’s and women’s lacrosse season tickets on sale

At the start of the 2024 football season, the student section will relocate from sections 102-108 and 304-307 to a new location in the east endzone, sections 119-127 and 325-330. This change is only for football.

The new seating change will increase capacity significantly, making it the largest student section in JMA Dome’s modern history with 5,541 seats.

This new location will also provide students with easier access to seating and amenities due to its proximity to the student entrance at Gate F and the new Miron Victory Court. The Syracuse University Marching Band will also relocate to the east endzone.

The Otto’s Army student section will remain in the same location for:

Men’s Basketball

Women’s Basketball

Men’s Lacrosse

Women’s Lacrosse.

Ticket pricing and seating maps for 2024-25 Orange football and men’s and women’s basketball are now available for all fans on Cuse.com