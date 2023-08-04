ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of fatally shooting Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz in 2022 will be tried separately from the two other suspects in a fatal triple-shooting leading up to the murder.

A judge issued the decision Friday, ruling Kelvin Vickers will be tried alone for the murder of Mazurkiewicz, the attempted murder of RPD Officer Sino Seng, and the murders of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand along with a list of assault, weapons, and arson charges.

Seng was injured in the ambush shooting that killed Mazurkiewicz on Bauman Street in July, 2022. A 15-year-old girl was also hit by a stray bullet. Investigators said police found Vickers hiding in a vacant home near the scene of the shooting.

Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand were killed in a triple-shooting that left a third man injured hours before the Bauman Street shooting. Vickers is a suspect in that shooting, along with Deadrick Fulwiley and Raheim Robinson.

Investigators linked the triple-shooting to a gang war in the city. Officers Mazurkiewicz and Seng were in an unmarked police van as part of a surveillance detail watching for potential retaliation when they were shot.

Prosecutors argued for Vickers, Fulwiley, and Robinson to be tried together. The defense claimed to do so would prejudice the jury against Fulwiley and Robinson, who are not charged for the death of Mazurkiewicz.

Vickers’ trial is scheduled to begin September 18. Fulwiley and Robinson will be tried together at a later date.