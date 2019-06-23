Survey launches to combat antisemitism

The ‘Every Voice Counts’ survey is seeking answers about life for members of the Jewish community in Rochester.

The last survey conducted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester was done in 2010. There were over 19,000 Jewish residents living in the area then, and leaders with the federation say its vital to hear their voice and update the numbers.

“There has been a climate change and we want to get a sense of where the community is and certainly what people feel, if there’s fear, if they have experienced antisemitism,” said Meredith Dragon, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.

The online survey will encompass those living in Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Yates, Seneca, and Genesee counties. The survey will run until the end of this year and collect demographic information as well as ask about the needs and attitudes of those in the Jewish community.

“We’re going to be working with people across the community to take the data, understand it, and then develop program around it.,” said Dragon.

Participants of the Jewish Community Center 25th Annual Summer Solstice Walk had mixed reactions.

“Good idea, maybe, to me it depends on the way it’s done,” said Jim Berger.

“I think it’s a very important issue that we support the Jewish Federation in combating antisemitism where-ever it may be,” said Anthony DeRosa.

“I think it’s a needed service to just bring awareness, that we help each other out,” said Beverly.

Since launching on June 18 there have been over 200 responses already. Last time the federation had about 2600 responses and is hoping for more.

The survey is around 30-40 minutes and is open to residents who are Jewish or connected to the Jewish community in anyway.

A link can be found here.