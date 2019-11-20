Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, November 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

Law enforcement and school officials held a meeting on Tuesday evening regarding a recent threat that led to the arrest of three students.

The meeting comes more than a week after three Albion middle school students were arrested and charged with a felony conspiracy to commit murder for what police are calling a credible threat to attack the school with guns and explosives.

Exactly what is Gordon Sondland’s story?

Certainly it’s full of international mystery, which House impeachment investigators are sorting through as they probe President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. But the intrigue is largely due to other witnesses recalling conversations with Sondland that he did not mention to impeachment investigators.

Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, an Oregon hotelier and million-dollar Trump donor, Sondland has said he cannot recall many of the episodes involving him that others have recounted in colorful detail. What he does recall he sometimes remembers differently.

The discrepancies with other witnesses, and Sondland’s with himself, matter as he testifies Wednesday under oath and penalty of perjury.

What to watch when the hearings open at 9 a.m. EST:

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is asking for a judge to show compassion in his sentencing for the man who threatened to kill her.

55-year-old Patrick Carlineo has pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and murder Congresswoman Omar.

In a letter to the New York State federal judge, Omar said we must teach the defendant love and for this reason she does not believe a sever sentence would be best.

A city school student collapsed during physical education class Tuesday and died shortly thereafter, according to Rochester City School District officials.

Officials say the “young man” collapsed during a physical education class at Edison Tech High School. A statement from Mayor Lovely Warren’s office indicates the student was 16 years old.

School officials say staff members administered treatment on the student, and then brought him to the hospital, where he later died.

New documents were released on Tuesday regarding the Schoharie limo crash.

The documents show that a judge has ruled against the defense’s request to suppress statements made by Nuaman Hussain before and after the October 2018 crash.

Hussain is being charged with the deaths of all 20 people in the crash.

We’re in a WYSIWYG pattern: What you see is what you get!

Today’s weather will look and feel very similar to Tuesday with plenty of clouds and perhaps a stray sprinkle or wet flake in the hills. Temperatures top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The best chance of seeing a little sunshine in the short term comes tomorrow once the wind kicks up just a bit out of the south. That shift in wind direction and slight increase in speed will help scour out the moisture that’s stuck breaking up the cloud deck. That sun won’t last so enjoy what little bit we see as rain will develop late day and into Thursday night as a cold front heads our way. The front won’t quite be through early Friday allowing the day to start out near 50 degrees. Cold air will quickly return behind the front allowing a few wet flakes to mix with the rain showers later in the day.