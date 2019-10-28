Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, October 28

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are your local up-to-date headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

One person is dead after a crash in Rochester that occurred Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause, but they say the car was heading North on Goodman Street — near East Main Street — when it hit the curb and a metal utility pole.

The Rochester Fire Department pulled an unresponsive adult male from the car and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A cargo train hit a car on Route 250 in Fairport Sunday. One person inside that car at the time of the accident was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car was traveling south on North Main street when it was hit by a cargo CSX train traveling west, around 2:50 pm on Sunday.

A six-passenger plane crashed in Genesee County on Sunday.

48-year-old John Yates was taking off from the LeRoy Airport when the Beech, model A-36 passenger plane crashed into an embankment. Yates’ wife and two children were on board at the time.

The plane sustained extensive damage to the under body but remained upright, all four occupants inside were able to get out. They were injured and taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Ivan Green Primary School in East Irondequoit is closed on Monday due to a water main break.

School officials made the decision around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The officials say they don’t know the extent of the damage from the water main break — but the building will have to be closed for repairs.

News 8 is teaming up with Fidelis Care, Action for a Better Community and Julian’s Dry Cleaners for our fifth annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

You can donate new or gently used coats at any of the seven Julian’s Dry Cleaners locations now through November 8.

Patchy areas of low cloudiness this morning will give way to an ample amount of sun this afternoon. It will turn out to be a fine Fall day from hilltop to lakeshore. Temperatures will top out in the middle 60s. Tonight looks good too thanks to an area of High pressure that’s in place. Look for just a few clouds and a good supply of clear sky. Temperatures will into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer with more partial sunshine expected.

