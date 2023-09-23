ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play now hosts what’s being described as a “landmark exhibition” entitled ‘Black Dolls.’

Officially opening Saturday, the showcase is produced by the New York Historical Society and invites guests into the world of dolls, doll play and dollmaking.

The exhibit explores handmade Black dolls through the lens of race, gender and history. This, while also examining the formation of racial stereotypes and how the toys serve as expressions of resilience.

‘Black Dolls’ runs through January 7, 2024.