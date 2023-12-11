ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The union representing service workers at URMC was back at the bargaining table with URMC Monday ahead of a strike scheduled for Wednesday.

The two did not come to an agreement, meaning the strike will go on as planned.

The union says they want better wages, benefits, and incentives for worker retention. URMC has said they’ve tried to meet union demands. The union says efforts have consistently fallen short.

The strike is scheduled to last from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.