Missing 3-year-old girl found dead at Casey Park

UPDATE: State Police have confirmed that 3-year-old Zyvette Marquez-Rivera has died. Water rescue units located her body in a small body of water in the park at around 11:43 p.m. on Sunday. Police are continuing their investigation.

Ontario NY, WROC-TV – New York State Police are searching for a three-year-old girl who went missing at around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Zyvette Marquez-Rivera was last seen at Casey Park on Knickerbocker Rd. in the town of Ontario.

Search parties are out in force in that park, including a police helicopter. Zyvette is 2’8″ with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a pink bathing suit when she went missing.

Anyone with info is asked to call 911 or the State Police at 585-398-4100.