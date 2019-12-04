St. John Fisher athletic trainer honored after saving referee’s life

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A St. John Fisher athletic trainer is being honored for his life saving actions during a football game this fall.

Jim Grant was on duty during a game at Hartwick College in October when he saw a referee collapse on the field.

Even though he performed CPR until help arrived and saved the ref’s life, he says he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I turned around and I saw the referee collapsing. I recognized what was going on right off the bat. It was closer to our sideline so I made it there first, yelled to their staff or whoever was coming from their sideline to get the AED out there and realized he was in trouble ad began CPR right away,” said Grant. “I don’t consider myself that [a hero], I was fortunate, had the training and just reacted. The AED did the work, all I did was recognize that he was in trouble and needed the help.” Jim Grant

Grant said he has since met up with that referee, who is doing well.