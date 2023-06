ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have seen Dan Sprague, also known as the Spooky Metal Man, playing his guitar on any given street corner around Rochester.

He’s been doing it for three years now, but it seems he may not be alone anymore.

Our chief editor Pat Riley had the chance catch up with him, and Graham Wisnowski, a young musician who’s also found the best venue might just be the sidewalk.