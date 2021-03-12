Spencerport teen with cystic fibrosis appearing on American Idol this weekend

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Spencerport teen Brianna Collichio is making her American Idol debut this Sunday.

Collichio has cystic fibrosis and said it’s a miracle she’s even able to sing given to the damage the disease can do to the lungs.

Collichio decided to try out for the show after her sister posted a Tik Tok video of her singing and it went viral. She had to put off the audition a few times due to emergency hospital visits, but eventually made it happen.

She said the day of the audition, being in the room with the judges, she could hardly believe it was happening to her.

“As soon as I walked in it was like, I can’t even explain what happened with my brain it was like I was there but I was in question the whole time, like I don’t even know if this is actually me right now. You walk in and some of the biggest legends are sitting a couple of feet in front of you. I got to talk with them a little bit about my story, I told them the whole thing. They were very encouraging, very, very nice people,” Collichio said.

Collichio said she’s realizing she can use her disease to be an example of never giving up.

“If it weren’t for cystic fibrosis I don’t think that I would been able to reach out people the way that I do. So I’m just kind of using that for good instead of letting it pound on me,” she said. “I think it’s kind of a miracle that I can do what I can do. So I think I’m kind of using cystic fibrosis to be an example of overcoming and pushing through and keeping the faith and doing what you love no matter what.”

Collichio wasn’t able to share the results of her audition, but she said, ‘the whole thing went really well.’ Her episode airs Sunday evening.

Collichio also said she wants to thank the Spencerport and greater Rochester community for the support throughout this journey.