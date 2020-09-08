Some St. John Fisher faculty join national teach-in to spark dialogue around police violence and racism

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College is participating in a national movement to educate the community about racial justice and equity. The movement is called the Scholar Strike and is designed to educate and encourage dialogue surrounding issues of police violence and racism. Organizers at Fisher said this is especially important in the wake of what happened to Daniel Prude.

Tuesday kicked off the two day teach-in at Fisher where several professors across many disciplines opened their Zoom classrooms to the whole campus. They’re teaching the classes they normally teach, but through a racial justice lens. Ann Marie Fallon is the dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Fisher, and organized the teach-in.

“There was really a ground swell of interest in engaging in a big national conversation that would also bring our students to the table,” she said.

News 8 tuned in to a virtual tax class- where the lesson was called Racism: America’s Most Challenging Issue. They discussed racism as it relates to the federal income tax system. Fallon said Fisher classes normally have only 20-25 students in them. This Zoom classroom had 80 people in it.

“I think one piece of a teach-in, it’s not teaching to other people it’s coming together so we’re all learning together about different topics and different ideas, and while we bring our expertise to the table we’re also listening to other people and making sense of our own lives by understanding our stories and other people’s stories,” Fallon said.

The college kicked things off Monday night with a silent vigil to honor Daniel Prude. Fallon said it’s important to her to involve Fisher students with what’s going on in the community.

“Really reaching across all our disciplines to make sure we had a voice for everybody across the table.”

On Thursday, students and faculty will be able to share what they learned and submit questions they still have. Those questions will then be answered on a panel over Zoom. After the panel session, the college will also hold a stand-in for social justice on the campus front lawn.