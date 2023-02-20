ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Children of all ages are just beginning their February break, but for some parents who work during this time, it can be difficult finding care for their kids. This is something that happens a lot when schools aren’t in session and a lot of that is because of childcare centers reaching capacity.

Nicole Foster is the Director at Kids First Childcare. Kids First Childcare has two facilities, one in Brighton, and another in Webster. In each facility, they take in kids ages 6 months up to 12 years. She says since the pandemic, there have been staffing shortages in the childcare industry which has led to long waitlists. “We went through a period where we were really short-staffed and then we staffed up and things were going great, and then you lose people again, Fosters says. “It has never been like this before, ever. So, it’s been hard, we’re working a lot of open to close schedules because we have to.”

Although there are multiple centers in the Rochester area, when you call you may still be waitlisted, and waitlists can be anywhere from a few months to almost two years. Foster says her waitlist is full until November 2024. In an effort to offer a solution to some parents, Kids First Childcare will provide a spot when it becomes available in the future, if they put down a deposit.

Since it is February break, it’s going to leave many parents scrambling this week. If you find you are in this situation, there are some alternatives. You can hire a babysitter or a nanny in the meantime. The City of Rochester is also opening up some of its R-Centers for special programs. Children can spend time with other kids playing basketball or painting, among other activities while their parents’ work. The R-Centers open up tomorrow until Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about local R-Center activities for February break, you can head to our article titled: Family-fun activities for February Recess.