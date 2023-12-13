ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s “Good Night Lights” initiative brought smiles and holiday joy to patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital Wednesday evening. Dozens of first responders joined RPD and hospital staff who surrounded the hospital in three separate locations to say goodnight to children and their families. They used flashlights, holiday lights and the lights from their vehicles to provide a special light show.

The D’Antonio family says they had been waiting all week for the lights. They were among the families in the hospital waiving back at the volunteers on the street below. “We’re so grateful just because when you’re living in the hospital there’s not a whole lot of normal or sometimes not even a lot of excitement so for these people to take time out of their busy lives and busy nights to put a smile on kids faces is pretty special,” said Amie D’Antonio whose 3 year old son is a patient at Golisano.

Santa Claus made an appearance and handed out sweet treats to some of the children who gathered outside the hospital. At a brief snowfall added a special touch to the holiday scene. “It just started coming down right at the right time.” D’Antonio admits sometimes its hard to get into the holiday spirit. “When you’re living in a hospital especially with a busy 3 year old this time a year can be hard.” But she said tonight’s display was pretty cool to see and made for a very exciting day.