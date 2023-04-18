"...The Town of Greece is not fooling around"

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich wants residents and business owners to know: On December 8, the Town Board ‘opted out’ of allowing pot retail dispensaries to operate in the future.

“Subsequent to that, they’re about 15 different shops opened up to sell paraphernalia… supposedly.”

Reilich said police started investigating, and it wasn’t just bongs, trinkets, and goodies. “(We) discovered that a lot of them, if not all of them, were selling marijuana illegally,” he said.

Reilich said once determined these stores are selling pot, they get shut down on the spot, and the goods are confiscated. He said the owners will never do business here again.

“I think the people involved in this know that the Town of Greece is not fooling around.”

Police Chief Michael Wood said these stores selling marijuana leads to other —more severe— crimes.

“Heavy cash businesses, we know from a lot of experience that brings serious violent crime,” said Wood.

Notices posted on the doors of a closed smokeshop

Wood said in these stores are piles of cash, something tens of thousands of dollars– and that can lead to, “… robberies, murders, shootings, and other types of things we absolutely do not want in this town.”

So far, they’ve confiscated 100 pounds of loose-leaf marijuana, 600 pounds of cannabis products, and $60,000 in hard cash.

“I can say we’ve made 5 felony arrests. We’ve arrested 7 people so far,” he said. Those felonies mean jail time of a year– or more– for offenders.

“I think you can tell, we’re very serious about this,” said Wood.