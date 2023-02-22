ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With snow, sleet, and freezing rain sweeping the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning, schools and businesses have begun to announce closures.
Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
by: James Battaglia
Posted:
Updated:
by: James Battaglia
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With snow, sleet, and freezing rain sweeping the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning, schools and businesses have begun to announce closures.
Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now