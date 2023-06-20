ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An airman from Shortsville was found dead in Arizona over the weekend, days after he went missing during a training exercise in the area.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade, 33, was found dead Saturday at Theodore Roosevelt Lake, according to a release from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He was reported missing around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday while training.

“Sergeant Wade was a model Airman and consummate professional while assigned to the 48th Rescue Squadron and he will be deeply missed,” Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander said in a statement issued Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

Wade had been awarded the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and U.S. Air Force Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon. The exact circumstances behind his death remain under investigation.