‘She was my best friend’: Brother of Rochester woman murdered in Atlanta calls for justice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A murder that happened hundreds of miles away is hitting close to home. Keisha Dowdell was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Lawrenceville, GA. Her husband, Corey Dowdell is charged with her murder after turning himself in later that morning.

Both are from Rochester.

Keisha’s brother Corey Lawrence is questioning how something like this could ever happen.

“She was my best friend,” he said.

She was in Atlanta with her husband, for her home health aide business.

Police showed up following reports of yelling and the sound of gunfire. Upon arrival, Keisha was found dead on scene.

“And I don’t feel like that was justified to have my sister murdered like that,” he said.

Keisha’s husband is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Lawrence says for the past 24 hours, all over social media, people are trying to interpret it and point fingers – when they don’t know her.

“If you’re married you have ups and downs, don’t turn your back, somebody gotta be the bigger person at the end of the day,” said Lawrence. “I watched him get arrested and he’s smiling, this is your wife for better or for worse, and you’re smiling, I don’t see no remorse, no nothing.”

Lawrence chose not to comment on the relationship he had with his sister’s husband, or his former impressions of him. He wanted to focus on remembering Keisha, and telling the world who she was.

A people person, a business owner and passionate about working in healthcare.

“As far as her business, that was her dream, that was her goal, and she finally got her dream she got her goal; the day her life was taken was the day she got her license in the mail,” he said. “My sister was a good person she’d help anybody, do anything for anybody.”

His final message to the public?

“Please stay off social media with the funny business, just let me and my family bury my sister and let us be at peace,” he said.

The family says a funeral for Keisha is planned on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing with the Gwinnett Police Department, and anyone with tips is asked to contact the Atlanta Crime Stoppers.