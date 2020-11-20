Setting up for Christmas early: ‘people want to be happy, need joy in life’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wisteria Flowers and Gifts says we could all use a little Christmas right about now. Owner Jennifer Ralph says they got an influx of customers early this year – even a little bit as the pandemic was starting. She says people are expressing a desire to just hang bright lights and feel good.

“They’re just excited to see lights and the activity going on,” she said. “People actually started asking at the beginning of Sept. when we were going to get our Christmas products out.”

Ralph says the spark of early shoppers could be due to the fact that more people are working from home.

“With a little more time on our hands at home, they want to get their spaces beautified they want to put decorations up early,” she said. “Christmas candles, winter pine candles, garlands for over their front doors.”

While normally this time of year, her customers are talking about plans for holiday parties and gatherings. Ralph says that’s not the case this time around.

“100% percent events are shut down cancelled, I mean people are nervous, anxious about having parties. I think it’s wise to keep it to a minimum,” she said.

But, Ralph says, even with the holidays feeling so different this year – the spirit is still in the air.

“People are just excited to see lights and activity going on inside the stores and outside. People want to be happy need joy in life, and put up Christmas decorations early,” she said.

Ralph said earlier in the year she did experience a delay of products coming to the store from the wholesaler, but not so much anymore heading into Christmas.