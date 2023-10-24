ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist in his 20s is dead following a vehicle crash in the area of Scottsville Road Tuesday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the accident happened on Scottsville Road near Airpark Drive. The motorcyclist, identified as Ethan Sulik-Doty, 22, of Whiting, Vermont, was heading north on Scottsville Road at a high rate of speed when it crashed into the passenger side of a van. The van was turning left onto Airpark Dr.

Sulik-Doty was a student at the Rochester Institute of Technology and was working towards his master’s degree in electrical engineering. In a statement issued Thursday, they expressed their condolences to the family.

“In these moments, words often seem insufficient to express the depth of our emotions. To our students, faculty, and staff, I want to acknowledge the immense sorrow and strain you may be feeling. Grief, especially under these circumstances, can be complex and overwhelming. It is necessary for us to lean on one another for support. We are a community bound by a shared human experience. Let this bring our Tiger community together with compassion, sympathy, and understanding,” the statement said.

Sulik-Doty was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Scottsville Road was closed between Airpark Drive and Towers Drive, but has since reopened.

