ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo revealed the name of its newest baby giraffe Monday, along with an update about the family’s health.
The female baby giraffe born in December is named Pippi, zoo staff said, because her “unruly ossicones” (not horns) drew comparisons to Pippi Longstocking. She joins Parker Junior a.k.a PJ, named after their shared father Parker, who died in February.
Pippi and PJ are doing well, the zoo said Monday, though PJ is recovering from tendonitis. The zoo’s giraffe barn will remain closed to the public “for a bit longer” while PJ heals.
The zoo said both giraffe mothers were also doing well. Kipenzi, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is still eating normally and showing no signs of discomfort in her affected jaw, according to the zoo.
Giraffe Update!
Our new giraffe calves are thriving. They are nursing well and playing hard, so much so that PJ has gotten tendonitis. We’re keeping the Savanna barn closed for a bit longer to give him a little time to heal, but we’ve got news about our second calve: IT’S A GIRL! Keepers have named her Pippi due to her unruly ossicones (think Pippi Longstocking). Pippi is on the left here, PJ (Parker Junior) is on the right. Both moms are doing very well, including Kippi who is eating normally and is having no discomfort due to her jaw tumor.
We can’t wait to share our new giraffe tower with you. In the meantime, please enjoy this amazing video (and some recent pictures of them in the comments) from our hoofstock keepers.: Zoo Keeper Clare Belden