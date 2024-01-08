ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo revealed the name of its newest baby giraffe Monday, along with an update about the family’s health.

The female baby giraffe born in December is named Pippi, zoo staff said, because her “unruly ossicones” (not horns) drew comparisons to Pippi Longstocking. She joins Parker Junior a.k.a PJ, named after their shared father Parker, who died in February.

Pippi and PJ are doing well, the zoo said Monday, though PJ is recovering from tendonitis. The zoo’s giraffe barn will remain closed to the public “for a bit longer” while PJ heals.

The zoo said both giraffe mothers were also doing well. Kipenzi, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, is still eating normally and showing no signs of discomfort in her affected jaw, according to the zoo.

