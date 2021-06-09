Seneca County manager describes personal connection to state’s first veteran cemetery

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe says Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery is personal to him. His father, a former veteran, is buried there.

“He was in the U.S. Army in the second World War, Purple Heart recipient, he had been injured in duty over in Europe,” said Rowe. Naturally, Rowe’s involvement in years of planning, designing and building this cemetery – has been an emotional one.

The cemetery used to be a training station for servicemembers. Rowe says back in 2008 – the county took possession of 162 acres at the former base with the goal of making it the cemetery it is today.

“There’s a very deep and rich military history here in Seneca County…I know a number of other people whose loved ones are buried there.”

Rowe says he’d always hoped Sampson would become either a federal or state Veteran’s Cemetery. So when he found out New York was looking for one – the county applied right away.

He says everything was already constructed – making them a great candidate. In addition – the County itself represents hundreds of thousands of veterans within a 75 mile radius.

For example – over in Monroe County – former U.S. Navy Commander and County Legislator George Hebert says over 35,000 veterans reside.

“There hasn’t been anywhere near Rochester or Western NY, an appropriate resting place for veterans…its something that’s been wanted, needed … and it’s finally been fulfilled,” he said.

New York used to be one of only a few states nationwide without a state veterans cemetery. But not anymore.

The decision to choose Sampson as the state’s cemetery was unanimous. The next steps will be figuring out funds for operating and maintaining the cemetery for the first 10 years – and eventually apply for federal funding.