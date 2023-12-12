ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A special roadway dedication was held Tuesday, as we approach two years since the passing of Gary Beikirch.

Beikirch died in 2021, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Assemblyman Josh Jensen held the ceremony, to honor the man who meant the world to everyone who knew him. Now State Route 18 —Latta Road between Long Pond Road and State Route 390— will be known as Sergeant Gary Beikirch Memorial Highway.

Beikirch is known in the community as a local hero, a Vietnam Veteran who ended up receiving the Medal of Honor.

“I actually remember the first time that it really hit me what my dad actually did to earn the medal,” said Beikirch’s daughter, Sarah Hinds. “It was in class at Greece Arcadia High School, where he was a counselor at, and they were showing a video about the Vietnam War, and I sat there and all of a sudden I just started weeping. Like, my dad was there, like this is actually true, and it made me have a whole different view of who my dad was honestly. Complete respect for my dad with all that he had gone through.”

His daughters go on to say Tuesday’s celebration was extra special, as it took place at the First Bible Baptist Church in Hilton, where Beikirch’s services were held.