ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was National Carousel Day, and Seabreeze celebrated with one of Rochester’s oldest traditions.

Rob Norris, the president of Seabreeze Amusement Park, is a fifth generation member of the family behind the business. His family began building carousels in 1876.

Since the first one arrived in 1906, Seabreeze has been home to three of the family’s carousels.

“We first started building carousels over 150 years ago and we’re probably one of the oldest families in the United States, and actually the world, that have been in this business for that long,” Norris said. “Now I’m the fifth generation. The sixth generation is running the operations here. This is definitely a family owned and operated business and we just keep it going and we’re caretakers of this great institution.”

Norris said the shared memories between generations of Rochester families who have ridden the timeless Seabreeze carousels are something special.