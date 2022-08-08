SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with a DWI after he drove a pickup truck through a Scottsville residence early Monday morning, entering through the living room and exiting out the other side of the home. Police said there were no injuries to residents of either home.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, members with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsville Fire Department, and CHS Ambulance responded to reports of a vehicle in a house on Rochester Street in the Village of Scottsville.

Upon arrival, Monroe County deputies say police discovered a pick-up truck that had struck the north side of 15 Rochester Street. The vehicle had traveled completely through the house, coming to a stop after striking the north side of 11 Rochester Street.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Dansville man, was evaluated on scene by responders. He was the only person in the car. He refused any further medical care, and was charged with a DWI and several other traffic tickets.

Fire officials deemed 15 Rochester Street uninhabitable until it can be evaluated further. Officials said that the residents were able to make alternate lodging arrangements.