ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to keep kids healthy, school nutrition directors from nearly 50 districts across Western New York gathered in Rochester Thursday to learn more about the state’s “Farm to School” program.

Organizers say these programs are growing in popularity, while encouraging students to fill their trays with locally-sourced milk, cheese, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables. It also helps local farmers.

“There’s a NYS 30 percent initiative and we’ve met that with all 15 of our districts,” said Julie Raway with Broome-Tioga BOCES. “That means that 30% of our lunch budget we spend on New York products.”

The Farm to School program goes beyond checking boxes in kids’ diets. It also offers lessons in the classroom so students know more about where their food comes from.