Same sex couple weighing options after SCOTUS confirmation: ‘Crazy we have to think about this in 2020’

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Lyndsey Sobkowiak and Nicole Gulisano have been together for nine years. Gulisano proposed on October 11 and they are busy planning their wedding.

“I knew that she definitely had a ring for a very long time so I was like, ‘when the heck is this gonna happen?’ Sobkowiak said of the long-anticipated engagement.

“I’m excited we can finally do it because we’ve been together since we were seniors in high school,” Golisano echoed.

They planned to get married on November 5 of next year. But when Amy Coney Barret was confirmed for the Supreme Court on October 26, making the court right-leaning, Sobkowiak and Gulisano, along with many other LGBTQIA+ couples, started wondering if they should tie the knot sooner.

“When I read that she was saying she doesn’t believe in even same sex marriage, it’s just kind of crazy that we even have to think of something like that in 2020,” Sobkowiak said. “It definitely makes things a lot different because it just makes you feel like, ‘okay so I’m so different, and we can’t have what we want because of how we love each other?”

Eileen Casey-Campbell is a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua. She’s had many couples express the same concern as Sobkowiak and Gulisano, and is offering to marry any LGBTQIA+ couples for free for the rest of the year.

“I really think it’s the base of decency to do what we can for people who need it,” Casey-Campbell said. “It’s not nine people in Washington who create a just world, it’s us organizing together.”

The couple is grateful for an option like Casey-Campbell is offering but they said the fact that they even have to make this decision is hard to grasp.

“I was on such a high of being engaged, I mean both of us were I feel, and you think of yourself as a normal couple I mean why do you have to think otherwise?” Sobkowiak said. “Just because we’re both girls doesn’t mean that we can’t envision a wedding that we’ve always dreamed of.”

Golisano said they have dealt with people having to adjust to their relationship for years, but she wishes people would just accept it.

“That’s fine if they don’t agree, it’s just the respect part.”

Sobkowiak and Golisano are still deciding what to do, but they have been through a lot together and this doesn’t change the fact that love is love.

Any couples looking to schedule a ceremony can contact Minister Casey-Campbell by email.