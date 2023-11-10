ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Regional Transit Service, or RTS, is showing its appreciation for veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Officials unveiled their latest busses Friday, wrapped in red white and blue to honor our nation’s heroes. The executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center says efforts to support military personnel actually began in 2020, when RTS partnered with the organization to allow veterans to ride for free.

“It’s not just about the financial commitment that RTS has made to our veteran population, to provide these bus passes for free. It’s a commitment to ensuring that they have a lifeline to things like their medical appointments, their jobs, and hopefully some nice social aspects as well,” said Laura Heltz.

The new busses will be in service through November. They’ll officially make their debut during Rochester’s Veterans Day parade.