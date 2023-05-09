ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Regional Health is honoring nurses as part of Nurses Appreciation Week by highlighting their hard work and dedication. Nurses and other healthcare staff serve people everyday, often when their patients are at their worst. They apply their skills and training to make them feel better. Nurses represent a critical component of healthcare and that’s why RRH is working to train more people to become nurses.

Matthew Klapetzky knew from a young age he wanted to enter the field of medicine. He had grown up around it after being involved in a fire as a child. He’s now an associate professor at Rochester General College of Health Careers, teaching students so they can achieve their dreams in healthcare. There students learn how to identify patient problems, provide safe and quality patient care, and most importantly function as advocates for individuals and families. One of those working on their dreams is Julie Wilder, a licensed practical nurse who hopes to become a registered nurse. She says this program shows nurses they’re appreciated.

“I think this program really helps you appreciate that you’re a nurse. They help you grow. They help you see what you have to do to benefit and to become a better nurse,” she says.”

It’s crucial to appreciate your nurses when now because you never know when you’ll need them.

“Think about those in your family who are going to need care someday. And we all need care someday. And what quality do you hope those future clinicians are going to be able to bring to their bedside,” says Klapetzky.

Klapetzky adds as technology advances and older nurses retire, it’s important they train now and for the future.