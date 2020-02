ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who has Alzheimers.

62-year-old Carolyn Greene was last seen around 5 p.m. Wednesday by her family.

She has been staying with relatives on William Warfield Drive, and was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans and tan mid-calf UGG boots.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you are asked to call 911.